KDKA & CBS Boston Make AFC Championship Bet

January 20, 2017 6:06 AM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Steelers and Patriots meet Sunday, more than the AFC Championship will be on the line.

KDKA-TV has made a friendly wager with WBZ-TV in Boston, and you can be part of it too. Here’s how it works.

If Steelers win:

  • WBZ makes a donation to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.
  • WBZ morning anchors must take a video Monday morning of themselves in a public place wearing Steelers gear and holding a sign that reads “I’m wearing this because the Steelers beat the Patriots”, with video to be delivered to KDKA-TV to air Tuesday morning.

If Patriots win:

  • KDKA-TV makes a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
  • Rick and Heather must take a video of themselves Monday morning in a public place wearing Patriots gear and holding a sign that reads “I’m wearing this because the Patriots beat the Steelers”, with video to be delivered to WBZ to air Tuesday morning.

KDKA-TV's Heather Abraham and Rick Dayton sent a special message to their counterparts in Boston and all the WBZ-TV viewers.

We invite Steelers and Patriots fans who want to make their own friendly wagers before Sunday’s game to join us, and consider a donation to one of these two great causes.

The KDKA-TV Turkey Fund is annual tradition leading up to Thanksgiving, but donations are accepted year-round. Since 1982, it has raised more than $15 million. That’s more than a million healthy dinners for local families in need.

WBZ-TV has a long relationship with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. It’s an official media partner for the Pan-Mass Challenge, an annual bike ride. Since 1980, it has raised more than $500 million for patient care and cancer research.

 

