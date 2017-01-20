KDKA & CBS Boston Make AFC Championship Bet

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Steelers and Patriots meet Sunday, more than the AFC Championship will be on the line.

KDKA-TV has made a friendly wager with WBZ-TV in Boston, and you can be part of it too. Here’s how it works.

If Steelers win:

WBZ makes a donation to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.

WBZ morning anchors must take a video Monday morning of themselves in a public place wearing Steelers gear and holding a sign that reads “I’m wearing this because the Steelers beat the Patriots”, with video to be delivered to KDKA-TV to air Tuesday morning.

If Patriots win:

KDKA-TV makes a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Rick and Heather must take a video of themselves Monday morning in a public place wearing Patriots gear and holding a sign that reads “I’m wearing this because the Patriots beat the Steelers”, with video to be delivered to WBZ to air Tuesday morning.

KDKA-TV’s Heather Abraham and Rick Dayton sent a special message to their counterparts in Boston and all the WBZ-TV viewers. WBZ-TV’s … and … sent one of their own for Steelers fans in southwestern Pennsylvania.

We invite Steelers and Patriots fans who want to make their own friendly wagers before Sunday’s game to join us, and consider a donation to one of these two great causes.

The KDKA-TV Turkey Fund is annual tradition leading up to Thanksgiving, but donations are accepted year-round. Since 1982, it has raised more than $15 million. That’s more than a million healthy dinners for local families in need.

WBZ-TV has a long relationship with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. It’s an official media partner for the Pan-Mass Challenge, an annual bike ride. Since 1980, it has raised more than $500 million for patient care and cancer research.