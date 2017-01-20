Keisel: Key For Steelers Is Getting To Brady

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – Former Steelers defensive end and two-time Super Bowl champion Brett “Da’Beard” Keisel says the key to winning Sunday’s AFC Championship is getting to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Even though the Houston Texans lost to the Patriots, they showed the Steelers the blueprint. They were able to hit Brady eight times, sack him twice and Brady only completed 47 percent of his passes.

“It all stems with pressure. [Last week], Houston was able to develop some pressure, get some heat on Brady. If he can just sit in the pocket, and then go to one of his receivers over time, that’s where he’s been so great,” says Keisel.

Keisel says the guys upfront on defense are the key to getting pressure on Brady.

“It’s going to be up to Bud [Dupree] and James [Harrison] and all those guys up front on the D-Line. This is your last opportunity , this is what you play the game for, so leave nothing on the field, leave it all out there,” Keisel said. “If we can get a turnover or two, we’ll get this game for sure.”

The hardest thing to do, according to Keisel, is focusing on the moment.

“You can sense that everything you’ve ever dreamed about is right around the corner so it’s hard to not focus on that. So, it’s just focusing on beating the Patriots,” says Keisel.

Keisel will join other Steeler greats such as Hines Ward, Kevin Greene and more for a Steelers Pep Rally at Stage AE Friday beginning at 5:30 p.m.

