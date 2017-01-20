HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Playoff Rally | More Steelers
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Locals Watch Trump Inauguration With Hope

January 20, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Butler, Dan Slagle, Joe Sasala, Lisa Sasala, Natalie Braunbeck, North Park Lounge

CRANBERRY (KDKA) — The lunchtime crowd at the North Park Lounge in Cranberry was intently watching President Trump’s inauguration. Cranberry and the rest of Butler – is Trump Country.

“I’m excited. This is wonderful for me. I don’t know about others, but for me I’m very excited,” said Lisa Sasala.

A common theme is change. Many told KDKA they want to country to move in a new direction.

“America’s changed a lot in my lifetime. It just seems that some of the things he is saying leads us back to the type of America that I’ve seen or I saw when I was growing up,” Joe Sasala said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Still others were transfixed on the majesty of the inauguration.

“We’re the only country in the world that allows for this peaceful transfer of power. So cleanly. And Obama relinquishing the reins to Donald Trump so cleanly is amazing,” Dan Slagle said.

Despite the nasty, divisive campaign, many democrats are remaining optimistic and taking a wait and see attitude about the new administration.

Natalie Braunbeck voted for Hillary Clinton, she didn’t likes Trump’s rhetoric. But she’s keeping an open mind.

“I’m ready for a change. Ready to believe in what President Trump is going to do,” she said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia