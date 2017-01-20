Locals Watch Trump Inauguration With Hope

CRANBERRY (KDKA) — The lunchtime crowd at the North Park Lounge in Cranberry was intently watching President Trump’s inauguration. Cranberry and the rest of Butler – is Trump Country.

“I’m excited. This is wonderful for me. I don’t know about others, but for me I’m very excited,” said Lisa Sasala.

A common theme is change. Many told KDKA they want to country to move in a new direction.

“America’s changed a lot in my lifetime. It just seems that some of the things he is saying leads us back to the type of America that I’ve seen or I saw when I was growing up,” Joe Sasala said.

Still others were transfixed on the majesty of the inauguration.

“We’re the only country in the world that allows for this peaceful transfer of power. So cleanly. And Obama relinquishing the reins to Donald Trump so cleanly is amazing,” Dan Slagle said.

Despite the nasty, divisive campaign, many democrats are remaining optimistic and taking a wait and see attitude about the new administration.

Natalie Braunbeck voted for Hillary Clinton, she didn’t likes Trump’s rhetoric. But she’s keeping an open mind.

“I’m ready for a change. Ready to believe in what President Trump is going to do,” she said.