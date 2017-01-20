New App Taking Snack Orders, Delivering In Less Than 30 Minutes

HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Playoff Rally | More Steelers
January 20, 2017 12:06 AM By Amy Wadas
Filed Under: Amy Wadas, Delivery Service, goPuff, Snacks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This isn’t your typical pizza or Chinese food delivery service. It’s called “goPuff” and it made its official debut in Pittsburgh a week ago.

“We deliver over 3,000 products ranging from snacks, drinks, ice cream, household items. Anything you can think of. We deliver in 30 minutes or less,” goPuff Head of Marketing Jake Levin said.

Jake Levin is the head of marketing at goPuff, which is based in Oakland.

“Pittsburgh is our 15th city that we’re opening. We are all up and down the East Coast. We’ve expanded across the country to some major metropolitan cities,” Levin said.

goPuff delivers to people of all ages, but college students like Ryan Foster are really taking advantage of it.

“Used it in Philly actually. Awesome service opened all night. Get all your snacks and munchies. It’s the best,” Pitt senior Ryan Foster said.

goPuff delivers from 12 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Just download the app and follow the prompts. You can pay cash or credit and get convenience store prices. You’ll be charged a $1.95 delivery fee each time you order. However, if you spend more than $49, delivery is free.

“When you deliver in under 10 minutes, you’re likely to tell your friends,” goPuff regional manager Michael Scullion said.

Regional manager Michael Scullion says people have been finding out about goPuff mainly through word of mouth.

“I asked every single customer, ‘Hey, how did you hear about us?’ And a lot of them are like my boyfriend ordered earlier, or my girlfriend or a friend ordered,” Scullion said.

Levin hopes business continues to grow so he can keep going door to door.

This week, goPuff is giving out a free pint of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream with every order. With the Steelers Patriots game Sunday, Levin says that’s the perfect time to try out the service.

For more information, visit: https://gopuff.com/

