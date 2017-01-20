Pa. & Mass. Politicians Agree To AFC Championship Game Wagers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are making friendly wagers ahead of the AFC Championship Game.

For example, the morning news teams at KDKA-TV and WBZ-TV in Boston announced a bet on the air Friday morning.

But, politicians usually get in on the fun and this matchup is no exception.

Sen. Pat Toomey and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have agreed to a wager involving some local suds.

When the Steelers win, Sen. Warren will send Sen. Toomey a case of Sam Adams beer.

“Sunday’s game will be a thrilling match-up of two of the all-time great franchises in the NFL,” said Sen. Toomey. “While it’s hard to play in Foxborough in January, Coach Tomlin has the Steelers on a roll and they are prepared to exact revenge on their AFC nemesis. I am confident that a resurgent Steelers defense can pressure Tom Brady, and on offense, the Killer Bs can carve up the Pats D. Pittsburgh is primed to climb the stairway to seven.”

In the unlikely scenario where the Patriots win, Sen. Toomey will send his colleague a case of Penn Pilsner beer.

“The Patriots will get the job done this weekend in their record sixth consecutive AFC championship game appearance,” said Sen. Warren. “Coach Tomlin’s smack talk is just that: all talk–the Pats are a bunch of champions through and through, and I’m looking forward to celebrating another trip to the Super Bowl with all of Patriots Nation.”

The governors of Pennsylvania and Massachusetts also have a wager going.

When the Steelers win, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will send Gov. Tom Wolf some Koffee Kup Boston Cream Pie cupcakes and Legal Sea Foods chowder.

Should the unthinkable happen, where the Patriots win, Gov. Wolf will send some Primanti Bros. sandwiches and a torte from Prantl’s Bakery.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

