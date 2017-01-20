HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Playoff Rally | More Steelers
Pittsburgh Company Works Behind The Scenes At Trump Inauguration

January 20, 2017 4:38 PM By Rick Dayton
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Kevin Rabbitt, N.E.P., Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Before any speeches, before images were streamed around the world, before a million people descended on Washington, D.C., a Pittsburgh company was there setting up.

“We are the engineering and technical resource behind the scenes that support the premiere content producers in the world,” NEP CEO Kevin Rabbitt.

NEP, whose worldwide headquarters is in Harmarville, provides the trucks, cameras, microphones and equipment to make the coverage possible.

“We have been a part of almost every Olympics, so that is obviously a big thing. Things like the inauguration are great because those are unique events for us and our people like to be challenged. It is really what they want to do. They want to be challenged on something that is complex and hard,” Rabbitt said.

One of the big pieces NEP provided in Washington: the LED. panels that allowed spectators to see what was going on from afar.

“You could see it in a concert tour, so if you are watching Kenney Chesney here at Heinz, the big LED that brings Kenney to the wider audience — that’s what LED is,” Rabbitt said.

Their biggest job is to remain behind the scenes, beyond the miles of cables, and monitors to make sure their clients can share the story with the world.

“We are a part of about 70 percent of the live broadcasts that go on in the us that go across the country at the same time so we don’t think about them as big or small, we think about every client if — whatever it is — that is the most important event to them,” Rabbitt said.

