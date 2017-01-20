Pittsburgh Steelers Team Headlines: Mike Tomlin Has His Team Ready For The Patriots, Especially Tom Brady

By Danny Cox

Preparing for every single game in an NFL season is something that coaches take seriously. Preparing for the AFC Championship game is even more important, for obvious reasons. Preparing for the championship round of the playoffs with the New England Patriots as your opponent is an entirely different beast, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are up to the challenge.

Over the course of the past week, there was a bout of the 24-hour flu being spread around the Steelers’ locker room from the coaches to the players. Wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey missed practice on Wednesday along with three others. Tight end Ladarius Green, finally back from the league’s concussion protocol, sat out Tuesday with the flu. At least 15 people in the Steelers facility have been hit with the bug in just the last few days.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that whether it’s a sickness, minor injuries or even for personal reasons, players missing practice this week won’t stop the team from being ready for the Patriots.

“I’m just thankful that I’ve stayed out of the line of fire,” Tomlin said about the illnesses. “We’re not making excuses. There won’t be. We’ll be there, we’ll be ready to play, this is just part of normal things that happen over the course of a season”

If there is ever a time in the season to have someone get past whatever it is that is ailing them and play through it, this would be it. The AFC Championship game and a chance to go to the Super Bowl are not opportunities every NFL team gets to experience each season, and Pittsburgh will be ready.

Rookies in the Steelers’ secondary know that Tom Brady will focus on exposing their weaknesses

As many coaches and veterans try to get over the flu, some of the rookies on the Steelers’ roster are readying themselves for the biggest game of their young careers. Safety Sean Davis and cornerback Artie Burns are having incredible first seasons, but now they must face off against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

These rookies realize that they stand in the way of Brady and the Pats returning to the Super Bowl, and that Brady and the Pats are going to do everything possible to go after them.

“That’s what he does. He’s a savvy vet,” Burns said. “That’s what savvy vets do; they go after rookies. I’m prepared for it. It’s a challenge. I’ve just got to be ready.”

“Yeah, I’m aware of that,” Davis said when asked if he knew that Brady would target the Steelers rookies. “I’m aware of that every time I step out on the field on Sundays. We have less experience, and they might try us, but I feel like we’ve been playing well, that we’ve been making plays, so you can go on and keep trying me.”

Both Burns and Davis know that Tom Brady is what everyone has always said he is: a great QB. They aren’t scared and they aren’t intimidated, but they’re not going to get cocky and overconfident in a game that is unlike anything they have ever played in before. If Tom Brady is going to test them, Davis and Burns will be ready.