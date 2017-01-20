HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Playoff Rally | More Steelers
Pittsburghers Head To D.C. For Trump’s Inauguration

January 20, 2017 6:46 AM By Christine D'Antonio
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Close to 1 million people are expected to be in Washington, D.C. for Donald Trump’s inauguration today.

Making up part of that audience will be a group of local Trump supporters who boarded a bus at 3 a.m. in Monroeville.

For some, witnessing an inauguration is a bucket list item, while others were simply excited to see history be made in person.

A few people on the bus worked on the campaign and received an invitation from Trump.

“Just after a whole year of working hard, literally days and days and hours, late nights and then seeing it actually unfold watching the election the entire night staying up biting my nails. As soon as we got Florida, I’m like, ‘We got it.’ And then, just going there now, it’s exciting,” Brandon Sabot said.

The bus trip is expected to take about four hours.

