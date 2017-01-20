Report: PWSA Tests Continue To Find High Levels Of Lead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tests by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority continue to find high levels of lead in drinking water in homes across the city.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the PWSA says about 10 percent of the tap water they sampled in December had levels of lead above the state and federal action level.

Overall, the tests at 149 residences in the city found lead at 18 parts per billion.

Tests done last summer found it at 22 parts per billion.

The state and federal action level is 15 parts per billion.

Of their 80,000 customers, the PWSA estimates that 25 percent receive water through lead service lines.

Since June, the PWSA has replaced 240 lead service lines. Due to their tests showing levels above the federal action level, they are required to replace at least 7 percent of their lead service lines. That works out to about 1,400 replacements a year.

A new contractor has been hired and the PWSA expects the number of replacements to increase quickly.

