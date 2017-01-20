HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Playoff Rally | More Steelers
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Report: PWSA Tests Continue To Find High Levels Of Lead

January 20, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: Lead, PWSA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tests by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority continue to find high levels of lead in drinking water in homes across the city.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the PWSA says about 10 percent of the tap water they sampled in December had levels of lead above the state and federal action level.

Overall, the tests at 149 residences in the city found lead at 18 parts per billion.

Tests done last summer found it at 22 parts per billion.

The state and federal action level is 15 parts per billion.

Of their 80,000 customers, the PWSA estimates that 25 percent receive water through lead service lines.

Since June, the PWSA has replaced 240 lead service lines. Due to their tests showing levels above the federal action level, they are required to replace at least 7 percent of their lead service lines. That works out to about 1,400 replacements a year.

A new contractor has been hired and the PWSA expects the number of replacements to increase quickly.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia