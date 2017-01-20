Steelers Fans Living Behind Enemy Lines In Boston Are Staying Positive

BOSTON (KDKA) — The Steelers and Patriots are meeting this weekend in New England to battle for the AFC Championship.

Both teams are known for their great players, as well as their loyal fans. And some of those loyal Steelers fans are having a rough time in enemy territory this week.

On the streets of Boston, they are incognito, but they are there.

“It’s nice to bring a little bit of the ‘Burgh to Boston, and represent,” said Erin Stephan, a graduate of Duquesne University.

“I make it loud and proud, absolutely,” Anthony Hugar, of Oil City, says.

“I’ve had black and gold in my heart ever since I was growing up,” added Josh Houser, who has family and friends living in Bloomfield.

Most of the ‘Yinz’ in Boston crowd have been putting the black and gold out there this week for all to see, and, of course, they’re hearing about it.

“One of my coworkers did litter my computer with Post-it notes praising the Patriots. And I just stuck them in the shredder one by one,” said Meghan Fenlock, who has family and friends in Mount Lebanon.

For Eddie Bussell, it’s especially challenging. He’s married a Patriots’ fan.

“We’re expecting our first child, so we’re currently battling for whether the kid is going to be a Steelers’ fan or a Patriots’ fan,” said Bussell. “I think I’m winning the battle a little bit.”

Those of black and gold blood spend Steelers and many Penguins games together.

“It feels like I’m back home, right back on Carson Street,” said Ty Miller, a South Side native.

And, as they look to Sunday, they do so with reasoned optimism.

“With the killer bees and everyone being healthy, I think it’s great,” said Ruby Kang, of Mount Lebanon.

“I think it’s time to exercise that demon and be done with the Patriots,” said Chico Robinson, of Homewood. “We got to pull this one out.”

They say even their Patriots’ friends know that this game is different.

“People respect the Steelers; they know it’s going to b e a good game,” said Brad Ashburn, by way of Upper St. Clair and Waynesburg.