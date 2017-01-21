State Police Searching For 16-Year-Old Runaway

FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police are searching for a 16-year-old runaway in Washington County.

State police say 16-year-old Nieca Lenae Merritt, of Charleroi, was last seen at a home on Lavonne Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday.

A photo was not provided, but officials say Merritt is described as an African-American girl, about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing about 130 lbs. She has black braided hair and brown eyes.

State police do not have a description of what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone who sees Merritt or has information on her whereabouts should call state police in Belle Vernon at (724) 929-6262.

