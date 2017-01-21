HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Playoff Rally | More Steelers
Iverson Has 17 Points, 12 Boards As URI Races Past Duquesne

January 21, 2017 6:03 PM
Filed Under: Basketball, College, college sports, Duquesne, Rhode Island

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Kuran Iverson had 17 points and 12 rebounds as Rhode Island ran away from Duquesne in the second half for a 90-69 victory on Saturday.

Hassan Martin added 20 points with seven boards and E.C. Matthews had 19 points for the Rams (12-6, 4-2 A10 Conference).

Rhode Island, up 41-31 at halftime, started the second period on a 35-17 run to go ahead 76-48. Duquesne never led, as the Rams held a 26-18 advantage with 8:21 left in the first half.

These games are usually tight as seven of the last 10 were decided by five points or less.

The Rams hit just 3 of 13 from distance but made 31 of 64 field goal attempts while holding Duquesne to 23-of-58 shooting.

Rhode Island scored 50 points in the paint while allowing the Dukes just 26 underneath.

Tarin Smith and Mike Lewis II had 11 apiece for Duquesne (9-11, 2-5).

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

