Late Night Tailgating: Smoked Ham Apple Gouda Panini With Bacon

January 21, 2017 11:35 PM
Filed Under: Chef Anthony Marino, Late Night Tailgating, Recipes, Smoked Ham Apple Gouda Panini

Your friends and family will surely love this great recipe at your tailgating party!

This week on “Steelers Late Night,” we’re making Smoked Ham Apple Gouda Panini With Bacon!

STEELERS LATE NIGHT “Late Night Tailgating Recipes”: Smoked Ham Apple Gouda Panini

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6 Slices Deli smoked ham
  • 1/2 Apple, half
  • 1 Olive oil
  • 4 Slices Italian bread
  • 6 Mini slices Gouda
  • ½ Pound bacon

PREPARATION:

  1. First cook apples down to create spread.
  2. Layer on bread and begin to build sandwich.
  3. Butter bread on each side and place on Panini press .
  4. Grill 5 to 7 minutes.

For more information, visit: http://www.donsappliances.com/

Don’t forget to tune into “Steelers Late Night” each Saturday after the 11 p.m. News on KDKA-TV for more recipes!

