Madonna Says She’s Thought About ‘Blowing Up The White House’

January 21, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Madonna, Women's March

WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) – Pop singer Madonna provoked outrage online Saturday during a speech at the Women’s March on Washington.

She told the crowd: “Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” She went on to say she knows this would not change anything, so she will instead choose love.

The performer additionally told the crowd it took “this horrific moment” of Donald Trump’s inauguration as president to wake up the United States.

She used several obscenities to emphasize her opposition to Trump. Her comments were carried live on cable television.

She said Saturday’s march means “that we are far from the end” and it is the start of a revolution to fight for the right to be free and equal.

The singer added that like-minded Americans need to join together to make it “through this darkness” and show that “we are not afraid, that we are not alone.”

  1. Lucy Skyler says:
    January 21, 2017 at 4:51 PM

    Let me start by saying I could never stand Madonna.
    She’s just expressing her feelings. It’s not like they found bomb making materials in her garage.
    What ever happened to free speech?

