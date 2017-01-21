Man Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A 52-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle a day earlier in McKeesport.
Officials say Michael Randall, of Duquesne, was hit by a vehicle in the area of Lyle Boulevard and Coursin Street around 11 p.m. Thursday.
He succumbed to his injuries Friday night at UPMC Presbyterian.
The coroner has ruled the death an accident. It is not clear if the driver who struck Randall will be charged.
