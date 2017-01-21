HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Playoff Rally | More Steelers
Swanigan Leads No. 21 Purdue Past Penn State

January 21, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, Penn State, Penn State Basketball, Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Caleb Swanigan had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 21 Purdue built an 18-point halftime lead and coasted to a 77-52 victory over Penn State on Saturday.

The Boilermakers (16-4, 5-2 Big Ten) got 13 points from freshman guard Carsen Edwards and 10 each from Dakota Mathias and Vince Edwards.

Josh Reaves led Penn State (11-9, 3-4) with 12 points. The Nittany Lions made only 20 of 64 field goal attempts (31.3 percent) and were outrebounded 39-30.

Purdue, which shot 56.6 percent (30 of 53), completed a strong week in which it also defeated Illinois 91-68.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

