Parents Charged After Toddler Found Walking In Road Alone In West Virginia

January 21, 2017 10:08 PM
Filed Under: West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say the parents of a 23-month old girl are facing neglect charges after their child was found walking alone in a road, wearing only a diaper.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the toddler was seen walking on a road in Jefferson on Saturday. Officials say numerous people stopped to help the toddler and get her safely out of the roadway.

Deputies made contact with the parents, identified as 25-year-old Tammie L. Gibson and 32-year-old Robert R. Hayes. They were each charged with neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury and sent to jail. It is not immediately clear if they have a lawyer.

The toddler was not injured. Child Protective Services is investigating.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

