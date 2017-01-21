HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Playoff Rally | More Steelers
Pettway’s 18 Points Lead Bryant Past Robert Morris, 59-56

January 21, 2017 8:35 PM
Filed Under: Bryant, College Basketball, college sports, Robert Morris

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) – Marcel Pettway scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Bryant held on for a 59-56 win at Bryant Saturday afternoon in a Northeastern Conference battle.

Kavon Stewart hit two free throws with 2:04 left to get the Colonials within a point, 55-54, but Robert Morris did not score again until Dachon Burke hit a layup with :11 left to make it 58-56.

Pettway hit 3 of 4 from the line in the final :16 to close out the game. Nisre Zouzoua and Sabastian Townes each added 11 points for the Bulldogs (6-15, 3-5).

Bryant shot just 30.4 percent from the field (17 of 56) and hit just 1 of 15 from deep. But the Bulldogs grabbed 18 offensive rebounds and out-boarded the Colonials 45-33 and hit 24 of 31 from the line.

Burke finished with 16 points to pace Robert Morris (7-14, 3-5). Stewart finished with another 13 points.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

