Pitt Men’s Basketball Team Goes Retro With Throwback Uniforms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pitt Panthers men’s basketball team is going retro with throwback uniforms.

A short video posted to the Panthers’ Twitter and Facebook page shows members of the team reacting as they get a glimpse of the retro uniforms.

The throwback jerseys are bright blue with a yellow script “Pitt” logo.

It is unclear when these uniforms will be worn.

A game on Jan. 28 has been named a “Pitt Blackout” game, and the team will wear black uniforms with a dark blue “Pitt” logo and pale gold numbers.

The basketball team isn’t the only Pitt Panthers team with throwback uniforms. The football team also debuted similar bright blue throwback uniforms last year.

The Panthers basketball team will take on Louisville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center.

