HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Playoff Rally | More Steelers
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Pitt Men’s Basketball Team Goes Retro With Throwback Uniforms

January 21, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Pitt Panthers, Pitt Panthers Basketball, Throwback Uniforms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pitt Panthers men’s basketball team is going retro with throwback uniforms.

A short video posted to the Panthers’ Twitter and Facebook page shows members of the team reacting as they get a glimpse of the retro uniforms.

The throwback jerseys are bright blue with a yellow script “Pitt” logo.

It is unclear when these uniforms will be worn.

A game on Jan. 28 has been named a “Pitt Blackout” game, and the team will wear black uniforms with a dark blue “Pitt” logo and pale gold numbers.

The basketball team isn’t the only Pitt Panthers team with throwback uniforms. The football team also debuted similar bright blue throwback uniforms last year.

(Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Panthers basketball team will take on Louisville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia