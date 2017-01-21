Pittsburghers Head To D.C. For Women’s March

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dozens of people in the Pittsburgh area headed to Washington D.C. early Saturday morning for the Women’s March on Washington.

The D.C. event is a grassroots effort with a goal to send a message to the Trump administration about women’s rights.

A group boarded a bus bound for D.C. at Station Square in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Pamela Chambers, of Grand Rapids, Mich., carried a sign with a report card grading Donald Trump, giving him Fs in subjects including citizenship, science, history, vocabulary and reproductive health.

“We’re going down to have our voices heard and protest Donald Trump’s rhetoric and his policies,” Chambers said.

“I’m also really happy to be meeting other people and just talking about some other things we can do in the future to work against some of his conflicts of interest,” she added.

A rally will be held at 10 a.m. and a march begins at 1:15 p.m.

Other Women’s Marches will also be held Saturday in cities across the country, including Pittsburgh.

The local rally and march begins at 11 a.m. at the City County Building in the 400-block of Grant Street and ends in Market Square around 1 p.m.

The route will take the march along Grant Street, Fifth Avenue and McMasters Way before it heads into Market Square.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter