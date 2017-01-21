Steelers Fans Talk Game Day Traditions, Superstitions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yinzers in the Strip District wasn’t short of selling Steelers gear on the eve of the big AFC Championship game in Foxborough, Mass.

“I’ve been a Steelers fan for 67 years believe it or not,” Steelers fan Woody Welsh said.

In those 67 years, Woody Welsh said things haven’t changed too much when it comes to watching a game.

“Away games we have a group of 25 people that come over to my basement. We have a big Steeler bar… wanna bring on a win,” Welsh said.

Welsh has a bar that seats 15 people. During home games, the tradition continues.

“Our tailgate we usually have somewhere between 50 to 100 people. We’re parked right behind the science center,” Welsh said.

The Pattersons travel to Pittsburgh from Columbus about seven times a year during football season.

“We come here to hang out. We think it’s the coolest city. We love coming here,” both Bill and Kelly Patterson said.

They traditionally stay at the Renaissance Hotel downtown.

“Always get an upper floor corner room and as soon as we walk in we say we’re home. They know us there so when we come from Columbus they know our names,” the Pattersons said.

This is followed by the traditional stops around the city.

“We always hit the pizza place next door. Giovanni’s. We always come down to the Strip District and eat at Roland’s. W go to the bridge and check out our lock to make sure it’s still there,” the Pattersons went on to say. “If we didn’t have kids we’d move here but don’t tell them that.”

You might even be superstitious enough to drink the same type of beer during a game in hopes that will bring home a win, like Angelo Ferraraccio who bought some Miller Lite at Boulevard Beer in Emsworth.

“Lets hope so because I’m hoping they win tomorrow,” Steelers fan Angelo Ferraraccio said.

When it comes to the menu GrubHub crunched the numbers and found the food that was ordered the most in Pittsburgh during game day wins are buffalo chicken tenders. Mac and cheese came in second, spicy salmon roll came in third, fettucine alfredo came in fourth and cheesy breadsticks came in fifth.