Steelers Players, Fans Arrive In New England For AFC Championship Game

BOSTON (KDKA) — Wheels down in Boston, Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been arriving all day.

“I’ve been waiting for this all week, stairway to seven, we’re getting it,” said Kevin Kowalsky of Ambridge.

“I’m so excited right now, I’m excited to hear the trash talking all these Patriots fans have for our Steelers. We’re not losing. We’re not losing,” said Tyler Balzer of Baldwin.

At baggage claim, KDKA found offensive coordinator Todd Haley’s wife Chrissy.

“Last week was huge, this week is even bigger,” she said.

Chrissy said she’s been nervous since Kansas City.

“It’s personal for us, you know it’s everyday for us, it’s not like your typical fan who roots for the Steelers, it’s our livelihood and it’s what we do and it’s everything,” she said. “If everyone does what they are supposed to do we can win.”

Fans are pinning a lot of hope on #26.

“As a mom you just want to make sure it’s perfect, you know you do’t want anything to go wrong,” Le’Veon Bell’s mom Lisa said.

Lisa said her son is living out his dream and when he’s on the field she is in the zone.

“My eyes are always on Le’Veon, my eyes are always on the guy who’s coming to tackle Le’Veon, so I’m real focused I don’t talk to anyone around me and I don’t want to be talked to,” she said.

Lisa says she texts Le’Veon critiques throughout the game knowing he won’t see them and afterwards they watch the game together.

“I’m like ‘you should have hit the hole there’, he’s like ‘no mom’ and he’ll tell me this is why I hit it. He’s very confident in his game,” she said.

And she’s very confident in her boy, and the other bs.

“Collectively all of ’em together I see us beating the Patriots, we have to work as one engine and we’re gonna beat the Patriots.”