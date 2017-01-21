Pennsylvania Turnpike Closed Westbound At Monroeville Due To Crash

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A crash involving a tractor trailer and a vehicle caused major backups on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Saturday morning.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the Turnpike between Monroeville and Allegheny Valley just before 5 a.m. According to officials, the tractor trailer struck the vehicle.

The crash blocked the westbound lanes, and the Turnpike is closed at the Pittsburgh exit. All westbound traffic must get off at Monroeville and get back on at Allegheny Valley.

Traffic was backed up for two and a half miles, and state police say they are in the process of backing traffic up and getting cars off the Turnpike.

Officials did not have an estimate for when things would start moving again. Officials said it may take hours.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

PEMA was also notified about the crash.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter