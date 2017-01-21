HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Playoff Rally | More Steelers
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Pennsylvania Turnpike Closed Westbound At Monroeville Due To Crash

Tractor Trailer, Vehicle Crash Causes Major Backups On Turnpike January 21, 2017 8:33 AM
Filed Under: Allegheny Valley, Monroeville, Pennsylvania Turnpike

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A crash involving a tractor trailer and a vehicle caused major backups on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Saturday morning.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the Turnpike between Monroeville and Allegheny Valley just before 5 a.m. According to officials, the tractor trailer struck the vehicle.

The crash blocked the westbound lanes, and the Turnpike is closed at the Pittsburgh exit. All westbound traffic must get off at Monroeville and get back on at Allegheny Valley.

Traffic was backed up for two and a half miles, and state police say they are in the process of backing traffic up and getting cars off the Turnpike.

Officials did not have an estimate for when things would start moving again. Officials said it may take hours.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

PEMA was also notified about the crash.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia