Trucker Loses Trailer Of 38,000 Pounds Of Marbles On Indianapolis Interstate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – A trucker has lost his marbles in the Indianapolis area.

State police tell TV station WXIN that a truck carrying 38,000 pounds of marbles lost its trailer Saturday on southbound Interstate 465, near Pendleton Pike. The marbles were on the shoulder and in the median.

#Breaking A truck driver has lost his marbles… Literally, 38,000 pounds of them on I-465 SB at the 41mm No 🤕, 👀 for 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/XWHa6Wk8VE — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 21, 2017

There were no injuries, but a lane of traffic in that area was affected by the cleanup during much of the day.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)