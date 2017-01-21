19-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) — A 19-year-old man was killed when he crashed his vehicle in Burgettstown early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. on Ridge Road.

According to the Washington County coroner’s office, 19-year-old Tyler Austin Bowe, of Burgettstown, was driving east on Ridge Road when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the road, striking a tree.

The coroner’s office says Bowe was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:52 a.m.

The Smith Township Police Department is investigating.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter