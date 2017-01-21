HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Playoff Rally | More Steelers
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

West Virginia Left With 1 Abortion Clinic After Facility Closes

January 21, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia women are down to one in-state choice if they want an abortion.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that one of the state’s two abortion providers closed its doors in recent days.

Kanawha Surgicenter closed Tuesday, according to a note posted on the door of the Kanawha City clinic.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

A woman who answered Dr. Gorli Harish’s phone and said she is his wife said the family moved to California two years ago to be closer to their children and grandchildren. She says the doctor had been commuting to Charleston once a month to do procedures and no longer wished to make the regular trips.

With Kanawha Surgicenter’s closure, the only other abortion provider in the state is the Women’s Health Center, on Charleston’s West Side.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia