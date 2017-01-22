19 People Escape From House Fire In Indiana County

HEILWOOD (KDKA) — 19 people were forced from their home in Indiana County Sunday morning.
The fire tore through a home in Heilwood, and six adults and 13 children scrambled to escape.
We responded to a large structure fire in Heilwood, pa and provided assistance to three families 19 people, 6 adults and 13 children (Cont.)
— Red Cross Western PA (@RedCrossWPA) January 22, 2017
Assistance provided included comfort kits and blankets to all 19 people, along with lodging assistance.
— Red Cross Western PA (@RedCrossWPA) January 22, 2017
The Red Cross provided assistance to all of the victims.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.