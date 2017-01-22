Le’Veon Bell Injures Left Groin During AFC Championship

BOSTON (KDKA) — Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is questionable to return after sustaining a groin injury in the AFC Championship.

Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten gave the update during the second quarter of the game against the New England Patriots.

#Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell sustained a left groin injury. His return to today’s game is questionable. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) January 23, 2017

Bell was seen moments earlier being checked out on the sidelines by a doctor.

#Steelers doctor looking at Le’Veon Bell on sideline as DeAngelo Williams continues to play at RB for Steelers this series. #HereWeGo — KDKA (@CBSPittsburgh) January 23, 2017

Bell briefly was seen back in before moving off the field again.

Bell back in… Bell back out. #HereWeGo — KDKA (@CBSPittsburgh) January 23, 2017

Headed into halftime, the Patriots were leading 17-9.

