Le’Veon Bell Injures Left Groin During AFC Championship

BOSTON (KDKA) — Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is questionable to return after sustaining a groin injury in the AFC Championship.
Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten gave the update during the second quarter of the game against the New England Patriots.
#Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell sustained a left groin injury. His return to today’s game is questionable.
Bell was seen moments earlier being checked out on the sidelines by a doctor.
#Steelers doctor looking at Le’Veon Bell on sideline as DeAngelo Williams continues to play at RB for Steelers this series. #HereWeGo
Bell briefly was seen back in before moving off the field again.
Bell back in… Bell back out. #HereWeGo
Headed into halftime, the Patriots were leading 17-9.
