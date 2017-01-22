HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Players, Fans Arrive In New England | More Steelers
Le’Veon Bell Injures Left Groin During AFC Championship

January 22, 2017 8:05 PM
AFC Championship, Football, Le'Veon Bell, NFL, Patriots, Steelers

BOSTON (KDKA) — Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is questionable to return after sustaining a groin injury in the AFC Championship.

Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten gave the update during the second quarter of the game against the New England Patriots.

Bell was seen moments earlier being checked out on the sidelines by a doctor.

Bell briefly was seen back in before moving off the field again.

Headed into halftime, the Patriots were leading 17-9.

