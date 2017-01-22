HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Players, Fans Arrive In New England | More Steelers
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

McKeesport Police Searching For ‘Armed, Dangerous’ Man

January 22, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Andrew Streshenkoff, Armed and Dangerous, McKeesport, wanted

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — City of McKeesport Police are searching for a man who they say is armed and dangerous.

The man they’re searching for is Andrew Streshenkoff.

According to police, officers responded to a domestic disturbance/assault report on Maple Street around 12:13 a.m. Sunday. Streshenkoff fled the scene before officers could apprehend him.

Police say no further details about the incident itself are being released out of respect for the victim.

An active arrest warrant is out for Streshenkoff. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Anyone who sees Streshenkoff or has information on his whereabouts should contact police at (412) 675-5015 or by calling 911.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia