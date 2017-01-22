McKeesport Police Searching For ‘Armed, Dangerous’ Man

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — City of McKeesport Police are searching for a man who they say is armed and dangerous.

The man they’re searching for is Andrew Streshenkoff.

According to police, officers responded to a domestic disturbance/assault report on Maple Street around 12:13 a.m. Sunday. Streshenkoff fled the scene before officers could apprehend him.

Police say no further details about the incident itself are being released out of respect for the victim.

An active arrest warrant is out for Streshenkoff. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Anyone who sees Streshenkoff or has information on his whereabouts should contact police at (412) 675-5015 or by calling 911.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter