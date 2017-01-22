One Dies After Ohio Township Crash

OHIO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man died after a crash in Ohio Township early Sunday morning.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at North Avenue and Ohio River Boulevard.
The Allegheny County coroner’s office identified the victim as 46-year-old Paul McCauley, of Avalon. He died at Allegheny General Hospital at 12:25 a.m. Sunday.
The cause of the single-vehicle crash is unknown at this time.
Ohio Township police are investigating.
