Fans Still Proud After Steelers’ Tough Loss To Patriots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is no doubt the south side was ready for some Pittsburgh Steelers football Sunday night.

“You can’t just give up, it’s not going like we wanted, but we can pull it off,” one fan said early on in the game.

“We gotta blitz a little bit more, New England is beating us deep. I think the second half, we’re gonna get them, Tomlin is gonna start blitzing his linebackers from each corner, I think we’re gonna run away with it,” another fan said.

The Steelers never took the lead in the AFC Championship game. But a Steeler fan is a die hard fan and hope never faded.

“We’re a second half team, we’ve always been so I’m looking for good things coming up,” Janelle Jones said.

Hidden beneath the sea of black and gold was at least one New England fan. It took courage to wear the jersey but he did it.

“I came to a safe spot, I know the people who own this bar so I feel okay here, I won’t get beat up or anything,” Justin Pisano said.

But there was no victory to celebrate. Just a season that made most Steelers fans proud, very proud.

“I’d like to invite them down as a congratulations and give ’em a free meal on the house,” Carl Horn said.

“The season went better than I thought it would, it went overall good,” Thomas Boyd said.

“The guys did a real good job, Pittsburgh should be proud of them either way, they got to the very end of the playoffs,” one fan said.