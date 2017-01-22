HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Players, Fans Arrive In New England | More Steelers
Report: Steelers Fined Antonio Brown $10K For Facebook Video

January 22, 2017 4:02 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It  is not yet clear what action the NFL is going to take action against Steelers running back Antonio Brown for his controversial locker room video, but the team has reportedly determined their response.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Mike Tomlin announced a fine of $10,000 for Brown to the entire team during a meeting this week.

Tomlin reportedly said: “Guys I’m fining AB $10,000. Anybody have a problem with that? Anybody have something to say? No, fine. Let’s move on. We have the Patriots.”

In the video, posted after the team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, coach Tomlin can be heard addressing to the team about the Patriots, and he’s not happy his team had to give the (expletive) Patriots an extra day of preparation.

“Let’s say very little moving forward. Let’s start our preparations,” Tomlin said in the video. “We spotted those [expletive] a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We gonna touch down at 4 o’clock in the [expletive] morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for that ass. But you ain’t gotta tell them we coming … Keep a low profile.”

Brown has apologized for the video.

