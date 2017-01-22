HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Players, Fans Arrive In New England | More Steelers
Southeast Braces For More Tornadoes After Storms Kill 15

January 22, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: Georgia, Mississippi

ATLANTA (AP) – The Southeast is bracing for another round of severe weather, after storms killed 15 people this weekend and injured dozens more.

Eleven people were killed early Sunday in southern Georgia and four died Saturday in Mississippi.

The National Weather Service says southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face forceful tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail today. The threat is expected to extend southward into central Florida and northeastward into South Carolina this evening.

The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center warned on its website of a “dangerous outbreak of tornadoes” on Sunday afternoon and pressed for residents to prepare. Long track tornadoes, somewhat rare and capable of staying on the ground for 20 or more miles, were possible.

There are 4.8 million people under the high-risk area. The total area of bad weather in the Southeast, who fall under the slight risk category or worse, is about 38 million people.

