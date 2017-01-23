HERE WE GO!: Steelers Lose To Patriots 36-17 | "Outcoached & Outplayed" | Fans Still Proud | More Steelers
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

2 Jailed In Fatal Overdoses Linked To Elephant Tranquilizer

January 23, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Beaver County, Beaver Falls, Carfentanil, Hakeem Shamier Stuckey, Reginald Bernard Davis

BEAVER, Pa. (AP) – Two Pennsylvania men have been jailed on charges they caused separate overdose deaths linked to abuse of an opioid-based sedative for elephants and other large animals.

County Coroner David Gabauer says the deaths, which occurred in Beaver Falls in late November and New Brighton in mid-December, are the first in Pennsylvania linked to carfentanil.

Nineteen-year-old Hakeem Shamier Stuckey is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and other charges for the November overdose and 29-year-old Reginald Bernard Davis faces similar charges in the December death.

Carfentanil is considered 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and 10,000 times stronger than morphine.

Davis faces a preliminary hearing Jan. 27 and his attorney didn’t immediately return a call for comment Monday. Stuckey, of Aliquippa, doesn’t have an attorney listed in court documents and faces a hearing Jan. 31.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia