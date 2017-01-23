2 Jailed In Fatal Overdoses Linked To Elephant Tranquilizer

BEAVER, Pa. (AP) – Two Pennsylvania men have been jailed on charges they caused separate overdose deaths linked to abuse of an opioid-based sedative for elephants and other large animals.

County Coroner David Gabauer says the deaths, which occurred in Beaver Falls in late November and New Brighton in mid-December, are the first in Pennsylvania linked to carfentanil.

Nineteen-year-old Hakeem Shamier Stuckey is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and other charges for the November overdose and 29-year-old Reginald Bernard Davis faces similar charges in the December death.

Carfentanil is considered 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and 10,000 times stronger than morphine.

Davis faces a preliminary hearing Jan. 27 and his attorney didn’t immediately return a call for comment Monday. Stuckey, of Aliquippa, doesn’t have an attorney listed in court documents and faces a hearing Jan. 31.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)