Allegheny Co. Deputy Sheriff Sergeant Arrested On Domestic Assault Charges

January 23, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Bridgeville, Curtis Sowder

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County deputy sheriff sergeant was arrested on domestic assault charges Sunday.

Curtis Sowder, 28, was taken into custody at his residence in Bridgeville following a domestic violence incident involving his spouse.

Sowder was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and has since been released after posting bail.

A 7-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, Sowder has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Sheriff’s Office is reportedly “gathering information” and will make no further comment.

