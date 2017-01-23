Armed Robbery Suspect Flees After Confrontation With Customer

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating after an armed robbery suspect wrestled with a customer and got away in Fayette County Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened at Breakneck Market in Bullskin Township around 5 p.m.

A man wearing a ski mask and sunglasses entered the store, approached the counter and demanded money. As the clerk hands over cash, a customer enters the store and confronts the suspect.

While the two are wrestling, the suspect pulls out a semi-automatic pistol and flees the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as being about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He is believed to be fair-skinned and was wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown.

