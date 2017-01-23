FLOOD ADVISORY: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
At Least 1 Dead In Fiery Tractor-Trailer Crash In Ohio

January 23, 2017 6:55 PM
Filed Under: Ohio

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) – A tractor-trailer has crashed and burst into flames on a highway in central Ohio, killing at least one person.

Dublin police Lt. Steve Farmer says authorities believe the driver is the only person killed in the crash Monday morning in the Columbus suburb.

Police say the truck carrying gasoline caught fire after the driver hit a guardrail at the exit from the U.S. 33 bridge to Interstate 270. Burning gasoline then spread down the ramp. Parts of both roads were closed for a time Monday.

Authorities say it wasn’t immediately known how much gasoline the truck was carrying at the time. But Farmer says it could hold up to 8,000 gallons.

State transportation officials say the ramp could remain closed for up to a week.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

