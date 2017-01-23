Flood Advisory Issued Locally As Snow Brings Turnpike To Halt In High Elevations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A rainy, wet day has given way to a Flood Advisory being issued for several parts of the area, while a snowstorm is slowing traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in others.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

“This is primarily for some of the rain that has and continues to fall, and to keep a close eye on streams and creeks for any possible rises in those levels,” said KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla.

Conditions tonight in the Pittsburgh area will be damp and chilly with occasional rain and drizzle, but toward the higher elevations, residents are seeing snow.

“As you get over towards the Somerset County line is where you’re seeing some more of those snowflakes mixing in, and that area primarily will stay cold enough to stay mainly wet snow,” said Verszyla. “Locally, it’s going to be mainly rain as we work our way towards this dry slot of air by later on this evening.”

Earlier, there were reports the Bathtub area of the Parkway East was flooding, but by 6 p.m., traffic was moving through that area again.

Bathtub of Inbd Parkway East Flooding!! pic.twitter.com/GiCjLtB0wa — Bonny Diver (@BDiverTraffic) January 23, 2017

However, traffic came to a standstill on the Pennsylvania Turnpike this evening due to the snow.

Up to four inches of snow fell between the Somerset and Bedford exits. Traffic was slow going in some areas and not moving in others.

All eastbound traffic had to be stopped near the Allegheny Tunnel, while crews worked to clear jackknifed tractor trailers on the westbound side.

