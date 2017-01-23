WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
FLOOD ADVISORY: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers Lose To Patriots 36-17 | "Outcoached & Outplayed" | Fans Still Proud | More Steelers
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Flood Advisory Issued Locally As Snow Brings Turnpike To Halt In High Elevations

January 23, 2017 6:25 PM
Filed Under: Flood Advisory, Jeff Verszyla, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Snow, weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A rainy, wet day has given way to a Flood Advisory being issued for several parts of the area, while a snowstorm is slowing traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in others.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“This is primarily for some of the rain that has and continues to fall, and to keep a close eye on streams and creeks for any possible rises in those levels,” said KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla.

Conditions tonight in the Pittsburgh area will be damp and chilly with occasional rain and drizzle, but toward the higher elevations, residents are seeing snow.

“As you get over towards the Somerset County line is where you’re seeing some more of those snowflakes mixing in, and that area primarily will stay cold enough to stay mainly wet snow,” said Verszyla. “Locally, it’s going to be mainly rain as we work our way towards this dry slot of air by later on this evening.”

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | Local Radar | Traffic Conditions | Weather App | Photos

Earlier, there were reports the Bathtub area of the Parkway East was flooding, but by 6 p.m., traffic was moving through that area again.

However, traffic came to a standstill on the Pennsylvania Turnpike this evening due to the snow.

Up to four inches of snow fell between the Somerset and Bedford exits. Traffic was slow going in some areas and not moving in others.

All eastbound traffic had to be stopped near the Allegheny Tunnel, while crews worked to clear jackknifed tractor trailers on the westbound side.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia