KDKA Anchors Make Good On AFC Championship Bet With CBS Boston

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ahead of the AFC Championship Game, the KDKA-TV Morning News team made a friendly wager with WBZ-TV in Boston.

They would donate to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund and wear Steelers gear if we won and we would donate to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and don Pats apparel if they won.

Well, you know how the game went.

Monday morning, Rick Dayton, Heather Abraham and Ron Smiley hit the streets of Pittsburgh wearing New England Patriots apparel.

In addition to the Patriots gear, they held signs which read, “I’m wearing this because the Patriots beat the Steelers.”

The walk of shame after losing the bet was not an easy one as many Steelers fans cringed at the sight of the Patriots’ colors.

“Enjoy your walk,” one fan said while laughing.

WEB EXTRA: Making Good On Our AFC Championship Bet —

At one point, our trio thought it best to try and get rid of the gear.

“There’s a couple rivers you could throw them in,” one man said.

But, they pressed on. Never have they felt like outsiders walking into Primanti Brothers – the home of the Pittsburgh sandwich.

“Have a seat wherever you like guys…Or not,” a Primanti Brothers employee joked.

Heather: In the end, I think we’re very happy to donate to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Even though we had to wear these, we’re happy to make the donation.

Rick: Boston, here’s to you. I won’t say best of luck in the Super Bowl, but here’s to you.

Ron: Can I take off the hat now? Let’s take it off.

