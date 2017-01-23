HERE WE GO!: Steelers Lose To Patriots 36-17 | "Outcoached & Outplayed" | Fans Still Proud | More Steelers
Man Accused Of Pulling Fire Alarm At Steelers Hotel Says He’s A Die-Hard Patriots Fan

January 23, 2017 1:16 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – The man police say pulled a fire alarm early Sunday morning at the hotel where the Pittsburgh Steelers were staying was arraigned in South Boston Municipal Court Monday.

CBS Boston reports a State Police report says Dennis Harrison, 25 of East Boston, told officers he “got drunk and did something stupid” because “the Steelers are staying here.”

Harrison was charged with charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and setting off a false fire alarm.

The Boston Fire Department said the alarm was pulled around 3:05 a.m. at the Logan Airport Hilton–but there was no fire.

Everyone was evacuated to the building’s lobby, and all were let back in their rooms before 4 a.m. when investigators determined it was just a false alarm.

State Police said it was Harrison who pulled the alarm, and arrested him on the hotel grounds. They said he was not a guest at the hotel, and had no legitimate reason for being there–and his attorney later said he made incriminating statements to police.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Harrison was bailed out after his arrest.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were staying at the hotel ahead of their AFC Championship game against the Patriots Sunday night.

In court Monday morning, Harrison told our sister station WBZ-TV’s David Robichaud that he was a Pats fan.

Harrison’s attorney said his client, a “die-hard” Patriots fan, may have been drunk at the time.

He was released on personal recognizance.

