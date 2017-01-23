HERE WE GO!: Steelers Lose To Patriots 36-17 | "Outcoached & Outplayed" | Fans Still Proud | More Steelers
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Police: Man Bites Ear Off Another Man During Argument About Trump

January 23, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Argument, Donald Trump, Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh police were searching for a man who bit the ear off another man as they argued about President Donald Trump.

Officers responded to a gas station in the city’s East Liberty neighborhood about 6:45 a.m. Monday, after the victim ran there for help.

Police say they know who the ear-biting suspect is, but have declined to name him while they searched for the suspect and continued to investigate.

Police spokeswoman Emily Schaffer says she’s unable to say at this point whether the victim was pro- or anti-Trump, or which position motivated the attacker.

The 30-year-old victim was attacked at his apartment after a verbal argument turned physical. The suspect then left.

Police say they recovered the victim’s ear in the apartment and he was taken to UPMC Presbyterian hospital.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia