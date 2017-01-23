Man Charged After 2 Meth Labs Discovered In Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after two meth labs were discovered in Aliquippa this weekend.

Around 6:30 Saturday, Aliquippa and Hopewell officers stopped a driver in the parking lot of Crestmont Shopping Center on Brodhead Road. They were called on report of reckless driving.

Police saw items used in the production of methamphetamine drugs.

Emergency responders shut off the area surrounding the traffic stop and several businesses closed early due to the potential volatility of some of the chemicals involved.

Additionally, officials searched the driver’s home and discovered more items used in the production of methamphetamine drugs.

Vincent M. Langworthy, 29, faces several charges including driving under the influence, possession with intent to manufacture/deliver controlled substances, operating a methamphetamine lab, depositing/storing/disposing of chemical waste and risking a catastrophe.

He is held in the Beaver County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.