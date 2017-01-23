Pa. Man Convicted Of 3 Murders As Teen Kills Himself In Prison

CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – Authorities say a man who broke into a classmate’s home in 2007 and stabbed the teenager and his parents to death in 2007 has killed himself in prison.

Cumberland County Deputy Coroner Jeff Miller said Monday that 25-year-old Alec Kreider was found hanging in his cell Friday at the state prison in Camp Hill.

The Department of Corrections says staff members tried to revive Kreider after a guard found him unconscious in his cell. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“Whereas we are thinking about Mr. Kreider’s family, who did nothing wrong and did all they could, we hope the focus remains where it should in this case – with the three innocent individuals who were savagely murdered in their own home, and those left behind to struggle with such a horrifying tragedy,” Lancaster County district attorney Craig Stedman said in a prepared statement, according to Lancaster Online.

Kreider was 16 when Kevin Haines and his parents, Thomas and Lisa Haines, were killed in Lancaster County in May 2007. The couple’s daughter, a college student, was awakened by the attacks and escaped unharmed.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Kreider pleaded guilty in June 2008 to first-degree murder and was sentenced to three consecutive life terms.

He was eligible for re-sentencing following a federal court ruling that limited life sentences for juvenile offenders.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)