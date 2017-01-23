‘Parade Of Future Pets’ Takes Place In Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Drizzle fails to dampen the spirits of staff and volunteers of the Animal Rescue League. A parade of animals leaves the old building, for the short walk down Hamilton Avenue. The Rescue League and Humane Society of Western Pennsylvania have joined forces, under one umbrella.

“Now that we have two facilities, we are able to move some of our animals, our overflow, from this facility to the North Shore one,” says Dan Rossi, executive director of the ARL and local Humane Society.

The Humane Society remains, but the Rescue League is moving into a state-of-the-art facility.

“Our old facility here, we had 18 thousand square feet,” Rossi continues. “Over on the North Shore, we have 24 thousand square feet. Our new facility down here is 35,200 square feet.”

Mayor Bill Peduto cuts the ribbon, and the tour of the 15 million dollar shelter begins. Though the new shelter is just three blocks from the old one, it’s a world apart.

Animal lovers give the new quarters an A-plus. The bright new facility is not only good for the animals. Cherylie Fuller of the Homewood Citizens Council says it’s good for the community, as well.

“We can have gatherings like this, where developers and residents can come together, and say we did something very positive for Homewood.”