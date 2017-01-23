WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Pittsburgh Ranked No. 4 Best City For Foodies

January 23, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Where classic comfort food meets a fresh infusion of trendy cuisine, Pittsburgh has caught the eye of foodies around the world.

Smart Asset has placed the Steel City as the #4 best foodie city in America.

    1. Miami, Florida.
    2. Seattle, Washington
    3. San Francisco, California
    4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
    5. Cincinnati, Ohio
    6. Minneapolis, Minnesota
    7. Denver, Colorado
    8. Tucson, Arizona
    9. Honolulu, Hawaii
    10. New Orleans, Louisiana

How were these cities selected?

Smart Asset gathered data for seven factors: total number of restaurants, the ratio of full-service restaurants to limited-service restaurants, the number of restaurants per 10,000 residents, the number of specialty grocery stores, the percent of total workers who work in the food industry, the number of farmers markets and community-supported agriculture (CSA) per 100,000 residents and the price of a three-course meal for two at a mid-tier restaurant.

Pittsburgh was selected as best food city for Zagat in 2015, has the third-most restaurants per residents in the country and is easy on the wallet.

Going out to eat with a friend at a mid-tier restaurant in the ‘Burgh should only cost you about $50, on average.

