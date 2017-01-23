Police: Woman Brutally Beaten With Wood Burner, BB Gun

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is behind bars after police say he brutally beat a women in West Deer Township.

The female victim was brought to the West Deer Township Police station just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

According to a criminal complaint, she was completely covered in blood and beaten beyond recognition.

She told officers that Frank Daniels attacked her and said he was going to kill her.

Daniels allegedly choked the woman, threw a wood burner on her and rolled it on her repeatedly. He also reportedly struck her in the face repeatedly with the end off a BB gun, pulled chunks of her hair out and kicked her in the face.

She also told officers that Daniels was supposed to be under house arrest.

The victim was taken to Allegheny General Hospital and police set out to find Frank Daniels.

Officers went to a residence on Superior Road in an effort to find Daniels. He was not inside the home, but police observed a large amount of blood.

A Ross Township K-9 unit was called and followed Daniels’ scent into some nearby woods.

Daniels was discovered lying on the ground and did not follow orders to show his hands. The K-9 latched onto Daniels’ hand and Daniels tried to put the K-9 into a headlock.

Police then took him into custody and he was treated for bite wounds.

Daniels reportedly shouted that he “f***ed up tonight and got really mad, you don’t understand she is evil to live with.”

He facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.