Report: 7 Cars Vandalized In Greensburg

January 23, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Brown Avenue, Greensburg, Ross Gudiotti

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Seven cars were damaged in the dead of night over the weekend in Greensburg.

The Tribune-Review reports the vehicles were all parked along the 200 and 300 blocks of Brown Avenue.

The damaged took place late Friday evening or early Saturday morning.

Targeted vehicles were keyed and some had tires slashed.

This is a developing story, watch Ross Gudiotti’s report in the evening news for more information. 

