Suspect Surrenders In Carrick Man’s October Shooting Death

January 23, 2017 11:22 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Fatal Shooting, Floyd Beard, Homewood, John Davern, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A young man has turned himself into police in connection with the fatal shooting of another man, whose body was found last October in a vacant lot in Homewood.

Pittsburgh Police say 18-year-old Floyd Beard from Homewood surrendered at the Zone 5 police station and was taken into custody Monday night.

He was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old John Davern of Carrick back on Oct. 22.

Davern was found dead in a vacant lot between two occupied homes in the 7100 block of Upland Street.

It appears his body had been there for hours after he was shot. Police showed up at the scene after a passerby noticed his body the next morning and called 911.

Police say he had been shot at least four times.

