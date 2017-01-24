EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Citing Low Interest, Girl Scouts To Sell Many Of Their Local Camps

January 24, 2017 7:03 PM By Jon Delano
Filed Under: Girl Scouts, Girl Scouts Of Western Pennsylvania, Jon Delano

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The announcement surprised many.

The Girls Scouts Western Pennsylvania is selling more than half their girls camps and over 1,500 acres of pristine woodlands.

“Ii was shocked,” Jennifer Golling of Shaler told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Tuesday.

Golling, now a mother of a young girl, has been in scouting since age 14.

“Beyond it being a shock of your childhood kind of going away, it’s the fact that I think there’s confusion on accountability, and why this keeps happening.”

After closing three camps not long ago, five more camps are slated to close at the end of March — and then sold.

Closing are Camps Elliott (Lawrence Co.), Curry Creek (Jefferson Co.), Resting Waters (Allegheny National Forest), Singing Hills (Venango Co.), and Roy Weller (Preston Co. WV) that together have beds for over 900 girls.

“Our membership simply does not support nine camps,” says Patricia Burkart, CEO of Girl Scouts Western PA.

Burkart said closing was not an easy decision.

“Both parents are working these days and so there is not as much time spent at camp as maybe 30, 40 years ago,” she says.

“Our membership voted with their feet by which camps they’ve gone to over the past four or five years.”

Girl Scout officials say that fewer than 13 percent of Girl Scouts are using these camps, which makes them economically unsustainable.

But others say the Girl Scouts are not doing what they can to promote camping.

“There are ways to adapt these new camps that are going to offer fun and exciting things for girls to do,” says Golling.

Burkhart says four Girl Scout camps will remain open.

They are Camps Redwing (Butler Co.), Conshatawba (Cambria Co.), Skymeadow (Armstrong Co.), and Hawthorne Ridge (Erie Co.).

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Jon Delano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia