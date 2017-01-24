Pittsburgh-Filmed ‘Fences’ Nominated For 4 Oscars

BEVERLY HILLS (KDKA/AP) – Denzel Washington’s fiery August Wilson adaption “Fences” received four Academy Awards nominations Tuesday morning, including a nod for best picture.

Washington is nominated for best actor in a motion picture. He also directed “Fences”, which was filmed in Pittsburgh last summer.

Viola Davis is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in “Fences”. Davis won a Golden Globe Award for the same role earlier this month.

“Fences” is also nominated for best adapted screenplay, a posthumous honor for the late playwright August Wilson. The play and film are set in Pittsburgh’s Hill District in 1957, the neighborhood where Wilson grew up.

The candy-colored love letter to musicals “La La Land” has landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for most nominations ever.

“La La Land” has earned nods for best picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.

The other nominees for best picture are: “Moonlight,” ”Arrival,” ”Manchester by the Sea,” ”Hell or High Water,” ”Lion,” ”Fences,” ”Hidden Figures” and “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Following two years of “OscarsSoWhite” furor, the Academy of Motion Pictures fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees, led by Barry Jenkins’ luminous coming-of-age portrait “Moonlight,” Denzel Washington’s “Fences” and Theodore Melfi’s “Hidden Figures.”

